Danone Launches Silk Kids Almondmilk Yogurt Alternatives

Danone North America announces a new range of calcium and vitamin D fortified almond yogurts for children. The new products contain 25% less sugar per ounce than average flavored yogurt alternatives, are peanut-free, gluten-free, lactose-free and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Available in three dairy-free flavors – Strawberry, Apple Cinnamon and Mixed Berry – Silk Kids are now available at select retailers in a 4-pack of 4 oz. single-serve cups (MSRP $4.99).

“This is a pivotal time for parents across the country and Danone North America has convened an important conversation with industry experts to discuss the current challenges in children’s nutrition due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lia Stierwalt, senior director of marketing for Silk Plant-Based Yogurt Alternatives. “We’re excited to announce the launch of Silk Kids Almondmilk Yogurt Alternative as part of the solution, expanding our company’s portfolio and platform for kids with a delicious plant-based option that kids love and parents can feel good about.”

