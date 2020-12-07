Delevingne Sisters Launch Sustainable Vegan Prosecco Brand

Supermodel Cara Delevingne has created a vegan prosecco brand in collaboration with her sisters Chloe and Poppy. The brand is called Della Vite, meaning “of the vine”.

Unlike many wines, which use animal-derived ingredients such as isinglass and albumen in their production process, Della Vite is completely animal-free.

Cara Delevingne is a prominent environmental activist, and she said sustainability was an important consideration when developing the prosecco. The brand is working with a winery that doesn’t rely heavily on farm machinery, instead using solar-powered energy. The grapes for the wine are picked by hand.

The prosecco comes in two varieties — Prosecco Superiore, with “hints of star fruit and ripe crab apple”, and Treviso Prosecco, with “perfume of peach, pear, red apple, and wild strawberries”.

Already, the Prosecco Superiore has won an award at The Drinks Business Big Autumn Tasting, a blind taste-test by wine industry experts.

The Delevingne sisters aren’t alone in launching a vegan wine brand — Cameron Diaz created a brand called Avaline in mid-2020, and model Christie Brinkley has also recently made her wine range vegan-certified.

Meanwhile, some wines began to be labelled with a biocyclic vegan quality seal at the beginning of the year, meaning they are vegan from cultivation to production. And British supermarket Marks & Spencer has announced that its entire wine range will be vegan by 2022.

“We spent four months looking for the perfect winery to align with our vision and are so proud to have created two exceptional Proseccos that are both sustainably produced and 100 percent certified vegan,” said Cara Delevingne.

