Deliciou Continues Retail Success With Rollouts in Whole Foods in USA and Woolworths & Coles in Australia

Popular plant-based meat brand Deliciou, which originally found success after being pitched on Shark Tank Australia in 2017, now claims to have become the first Australian company to launch in more than 400 Whole Foods stores across the US.

Whole Foods will be stocking its entire plant-based meat range, including Plant-Based Chicken, Pork and Beef as well as its range of bacon seasonings. As well as the Whole Foods launch, the company announces its launch into the largest supermarkets in its home territory; Coles and Woolworths.

With this latest rollout, Deliciou’s US sales forecast is expecting to grow 200% in the next 12 months. According to the company, more than 90% of its rapidly growing revenue comes from outside of Australia, as it continues to increase its global market share in the US as other markets. In the UK and Europe, the company will be unveiling its online store, to offer just the seasoning products at this time.

The company, which recently received investment from US-based VC firm Stray Dog Capital in its seed funding round, also announces it will be entering into a partnership with food broker Alliance to scale its business across the natural and speciality grocery channels, with the company reporting initial responses from retailers to be strong.

“The world is changing, and our successful launch into Whole Foods is testament to the demand and drive for sustainable plant-based alternatives to meat that consumers want,” commented Deliciou CEO Kjetil Hansen.

