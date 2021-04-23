Denmark’s Skagen Introduces Line of Recycled Watches With Mulberry, Cork & Apple Leather

Danish accessory brand Skagen, is part of the Fossil group an American fashion group founded in 1984 and based in Texas, whose brands also include Fossil, Relic, Michele Watch, Misfit, WSI, and Zodiac Watches. The Skagen brand yesterday announced the launch of sustainable watches for Earth Day with a line called Aaren Naturals.
Skagen states on its website of the eco watches: “Skagen is on a journey to become more environmentally sustainable with our introduction of Aaren Naturals. Each timepiece’s case and strap feature planet-friendly materials, including stainless steel with at least 50% recycled content and leather alternatives made with mulberry bark, cork and apple.”
As we reported last year, the market for vegan leather is set to reach up to $89.6 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 49.9%, in the forecast period (2019-2025).