Denmark’s Skagen Introduces Line of Recycled Watches With Mulberry, Cork & Apple Leather

Skagen states on its website of the eco watches: “Skagen is on a journey to become more environmentally sustainable with our introduction of Aaren Naturals. Each timepiece’s case and strap feature planet-friendly materials, including stainless steel with at least 50% recycled content and leather alternatives made with mulberry bark, cork and apple.”

As we reported last year, the market for vegan leather is set to reach up to $89.6 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 49.9%, in the forecast period (2019-2025).