Domino’s Vegan Pepperoni Pizza Added Across UK for Veganuary 

Domino’s vegan pepperoni pizza to be available nationwide at 1,200 UK outlets

Domino’s Pizza has added a new plant-based pepperoni offering for Veganuary 2022. The Domino’s Vegan PepperoNAY pizza is made with a vegan pepperoni made by The Vegetarian Butcher and is available at UK stores and online.

The pizza is 100% suitable for vegans, made with a plant-based cheese developed in-house by Domino’s and served with the chain’s famed vegan Garlic & Herb dip. The Vegetarian Butcher’s pepperoni offering is said to be both smoky and highly realistic. Unilever-backed Vegetarian Butcher has been rapidly expanding its food service footprint after the success of its Burger King partnership.

The new Vegan PepperoNAY pizza is just the latest plant-based addition to Domino’s UK vegan options. In 2020, Domino’s launched its first vegan-friendly range across the UK in response to the rising demand for vegan fast food. For Veganuary 2021, Domino’s also launched a vegan chicken-topped pizza along with Southern-fried vegan chicken nuggets.

Veganuary 2022

UK high street food chains are launching more plant-based options than ever this Veganuary, following the movement’s two millionth sign-up. Domino’s joins Wagamama, Costa Coffee, Burger King, KFC, and M&S to name just a handful of the companies launching new products this Veganuary.