Dr Praeger’s Introduces Three Vegan Pizza Toppings for Foodservice

Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods, a family-owned brand operating for more than 25 years and a leader in the natural, vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and kosher frozen food categories, recently announced that it is entering the pizza category with three plant-based pizza toppings for foodservice.

The Meatless Pepperoni Slices, Meatless Sausage Toppings and Chick’n Strips are all 100% vegan and kosher certified and contain no cholesterol. These meatless toppings are available exclusively to foodservice in the first instance according to the company.

The meatless pepperoni slices offer 43% fewer calories, 81% less fat and 59% less sodium than the average pepperoni. Similarly, Meatless Sausage Topping sausage has 22% fewer calories, 53% less fat, 35% less sodium and 38% more protein than regular mild sausage. Chick’n Strips contain 19g of pure pea protein per serving.

“We are excited to expand into the popular pizza category and hope to see these new toppings on our favorite pizzas,” said Dr. Praeger’s CEO Larry Praeger. “At Dr. Praeger’s, our mission has always been to offer a wide variety of delicious, clean, accessible and all-vegetable foods. As consumers’ appetite for plant-based protein sources grows, we want to give them the variety they crave.”

Dr. Praeger’s pizza toppings have been available on DrPraegers.com since Jan. 11, 2021.

