Dunkin’ Adds Plant-Based Patty to Breakfast Sandwich Nationwide

Dunkin’ continues to increase its on-the-go vegan options, adding a plant-based protein patty to its menu, working with Kellogg’s owned MorningStar Farms to launch the new Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich.

As the number of Americans opting for plant-based products continues to grow, the multinational chain has made the sandwich available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide. Last year, a report commissioned by Herbalife Nutrition found that around 23 percent of Americans had tried alt-meat products, while another survey found that 43 percent of Americans had reduced their meat consumption.

Dunkin’ was one of the first quick-service restaurants to offer plant-based milk in all of its locations, as well as previously launching the vegan Beyond Sausage Sandwich. The latest sandwich will contain the MorningStar Farms Black Bean Patty.

MorningStar Farms, a subsidiary of Kellogg’s, recently received a $43 million investment from its parent company to expand its production capability and currently produces the popular Incogmeato range. In an interview with vegconomist, Sara Young, head of plant-based at Kellogg’s and Morningstar Farms said: “We have committed to transition all MorningStar Farms products to vegan, including reducing the use of over 300 million egg whites annually by 2021, which will have a positive impact on the environment.”

Unfortunately, to order the new Dunkin’ sandwich vegan, customers must request to remove the omelette and cheese from the sandwich, as well as substitute the multigrain bun, containing honey, to a vegan alternative.

Jill Nelson, Vice President of Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin’, says, “Dunkin’ is proud to expand our plant-based offerings with the introduction of the new Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich to meet the needs of our guests and provide the flexitarian and vegetarian options they crave to keep running any time of day.”

