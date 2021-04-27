Dunkin Introduces Coconut Milk, Launches Coconut Refreshers and Coconutmilk Iced Lattes

Dunkin yesterday announced the addition of coconutmilk as an alternative to dairy at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide beginning April 28, and from tomorrow will offer Coconut Refreshers and the new Coconutmilk Iced Latte. Guests can also customize their favorite hot and iced beverages with creamy coconutmilk, joining oatmilk and almondmilk as non-dairy options.

Dunkin’ is serving medium-sized Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers for the special price of $3 from April 28 through May 25.

The new line of beverages that guests will be eager to show off throughout the summer includes:

Pink Strawberry : Strawberry Dragonfruit flavors combined with coconutmilk.

: Strawberry Dragonfruit flavors combined with coconutmilk. Golden Peach : Peach Passion Fruit flavors combined with coconutmilk.

: Peach Passion Fruit flavors combined with coconutmilk. Purple Pomegranate : Blueberry Pomegranate flavors combined with coconutmilk.

: Blueberry Pomegranate flavors combined with coconutmilk. Coconutmilk Iced Latte: Non-dairy iced latte with roasted espresso notes

According to Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin’, “The start of the summer season is the perfect time to expand our menu with coconutmilk, another exciting non-dairy choice for our guests. From our colorful Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers to our creamy Coconutmilk Iced Latte, Dunkin’ is crafting the coolest coconutmilk beverages to keep our guests refreshed and running, throughout summer and all year-long.”

