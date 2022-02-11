    • Eatplanted Brings Alt Meat Products to UK Market with ‘Veganually’ Campaign

    February 11, 2022
    Eatplanted alt meat range
    ©Eatplanted

    Eatplanted – the Swiss plant-based meat producer – has launched its award-winning gourmet alt meat products in the UK. The launch features a ‘Veganually’ campaign that encourages people to take plant-based eating beyond just January. 

    One of the leading plant-based food techs in Europe – originally known as Planted Foods in mainland Europe and now rebranded to Eatplanted – the company claims to bring a new perspective to a booming industry with its transparent in-house manufacturing process and ‘plant to plate’ approach. Eatplanted received the Best Alternative Chicken Product award at its first UK exhibition; the Plant-based World Expo and has now launched a UK webshop, with retail deals expected to follow soon. 

    Planted
    ©Planted Foods AG

    The Switzerland-based startup raised over 36 million Swiss francs (nearly $39M) in 2021 from investors including international footballer Yann Sommer. The brand also caused a stir in Berlin with a 100 square meter art installation made of real plants arranged in the shape of a chicken. 

    Veganually

    The company hosted a gourmet culinary event in London to start the ‘Veganually’ campaign which encourages people to take plant-based eating beyond just January. Influenced by the Veganuary movement, Eatplanted hopes the Veganually event will encourage an increasingly health and eco-conscious population to maintain a more plant-based diet throughout the rest of the year.

    Eatplanted Veganually launch event
    Veganually launch event ©Eatplanted

    “2022 has been the strongest year for Veganuary in our history. More than 625,000 people from nearly every country in the world signed up to our 31-day vegan pledge this year, and more than two million people have now taken part in Veganuary since we launched in 2014. We’re so pleased to see other like-minded organisations continue the success of our campaign and promote the idea of eating a plant-based diet all-year-round,” stated Dr Toni Vernelli, International Head of Communications and Marketing at Veganuary.

    Eatplanted’s entire range of products is available to purchase online at uk.shop.eatplanted.com with prices starting at £7.99 per 400g pack. As part of the UK launch, the company is running a promotion for consumers everywhere, who can get 25% off using the code ‘uklaunch25’ at the checkout.

