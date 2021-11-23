Eclipse Foods Expands Retail Footprint With Whole Foods Market Rollout in Northern California

Eclipse Foods, the US vegan ice cream producer, has announced a retail rollout in Whole Foods Market locations throughout Northern California. The move marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to expand its retail footprint and scale operations for its functional plant-based dairy platform.

Eclipse’s signature ice cream is made using its proprietary dairy platform that replicates micelles from plants to create alt dairy products using 100% plant-based ingredients. The brand claims its products mimic the exact taste, texture, and functionality found in conventional dairy, with 73% of blind taste participants finding Eclipse to be creamier than the bestselling conventional dairy ice cream equivalent.

Launched in 2019, Eclipse products are gluten-free and made without the use of soy, coconut, nuts, or stabilizers. Consumers can find the Cookie Butter, Mint Chip, and Vintage Vanilla Ice Cream flavors now available in Whole Foods Market locations throughout Northern California.

Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market

The vegan ice cream market shows no signs of slowing down, with oat-based dairy giant Oatly releasing a range of frozen dessert bars in the US, as well as more ice cream products in the UK. Brave Robot recently sold over a million pints of its vegan ice cream, and vegan Magnum, owned by multinational Unilever, was recently voted the world’s best for 2021 by consumers.

“Entering Whole Foods Market, a retailer synonymous for offering premium ingredient, high-caliber products, marks an important moment for Eclipse as we continue to grow our retail presence nationwide,” commented Aylon Steinhart, co-founder and CEO, Eclipse Foods.