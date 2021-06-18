Eclipse, The “Impossible Foods of Ice Cream”, Launches Six New Flavours

US brand Eclipse makes ice cream from real dairy proteins produced without the cow. Now, the company that has been called the “Impossible Foods of Ice Cream” has unveiled six new flavours in time for the summer.

The flavours are Mango Passion Fruit, Strawberry Fields, Coffee Chip, Mint Chip, Caramel Butter Pecan, and Dark Side of the Spoon (made with chocolate, peanut butter cookie dough, and fudge chunks).

The ice creams add to the three flavours currently available — Vanilla, Cookie Butter, and Chocolate. The existing flavours are sold in various retail stores across the US, as well as online.

In an interview with vegconomist in January, Eclipse described itself as “the first ever true dairy replacement”. 77% of participants in a recent blind taste test said that the company’s products were creamier than the top-selling dairy ice cream in the US.

Last year, Eclipse closed a $12 million Series A funding round. It also raised money for charity by launching a series of limited-edition ice creams in collaboration with notable chefs.

“We set out to make the best plant-based ice cream that scoops like dairy, tastes like dairy, but doesn’t hurt the people, planet, or animals like dairy,” the company says. “So for all the skeptics out there, grab a spoon. We’ll wait while you finish the container.”

Share article: share

share

share

email