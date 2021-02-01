Ex Beyond Meat Chair Seth Goldman Launches Vegan Jerky with Spike Mendelhsohn

Eat the Change Mushroom Jerky, founded by Seth Goldman, co-founder of the Honest Tea brand and CEO of Beyond Meat, and chef Spike Mendelsohn, a renowned restaurateur and plant-based food advocate, will launch its mushroom-based jerky products in retail stores across the US on 1st March.

The new products are vegan, non-GMO and gluten and soy-free. Initially, the five flavours Sea Salt + Cracked Pepper, Hickory Smokehouse, Teriyaki Ginger, Maple Mustard and Habanero BBQ will be available from March.

Eat the Change works with a family farm in Kennett Square, PA, known as the “Mushroom Capital of the World”, and sources the basic ingredients for its dried meat alternatives from here. The company uses organically grown portobello and crimini mushrooms, which are among the most sustainable crops grown in the US. Each batch of the new product is minimally processed and goes through a simple smoking process before being packaged.

The company describes its mission as this. “Our choices about what we eat represent our single biggest daily opportunity to change our environmental footprint. Eat the Change™ combines marketplace solutions with education and activism to empower consumers to make dietary choices aligned with their concerns around climate and health.”

Share article: share

share

share

email