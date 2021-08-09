Eyebrows Raised as Mars Launches KARMA “Plant-First” Dog Food That Contains Meat

One of the biggest companies in the global pet food industry, Mars Petcare, has introduced a new brand of sustainability-focused dog food. Called KARMA, the new range is marketed as “plant-first” though both products in the line contain meat.

Coming in recyclable bags designed by TerraCycle, the KARMA dog food line claims to provide dogs with “plant-based superfoods”, with more than 60 percent of the recipe made up of plants. Back in 2019, vegconomist reported that the producer of Whiskas and Pedigree was looking to develop meat-free pet protein products, and the KARMA line looks to be a step in that direction despite not actually being meat-free.

The terms “plant-first” or “plant-forward” are becoming popular with producers keen to promote their sustainability credentials, even though their products may not necessarily be plant-based or vegan. There are concerns that this could cause some confusion or consternation among consumers.

Plant-Based Pets

Truly plant-based dog food companies are experiencing impressive growth as dog parents become increasingly aware of the benefits of a plant-based diet. British startup THE PACK makes plant-based pet food and was recently chosen for the pet care accelerator Leap Venture Studio. Additionally, in the cell-cultured space, biotech company Because, Animals recently raised $6.7 million for its cell-cultured pet foods.

“When you put pet parents at the center, you commit to supporting their passions and concerns,” stated Ikdeep Singh, President of Mars Petcare North America.

“Pets can be an important part of a more sustainable world. We’re proud to launch the KARMA brand, innovative, plant-first food for dogs created with pets and the planet in mind.”

