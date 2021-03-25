Fast-Rising Brand LoveRaw Launches White Vegan Chocolate Cre&m Wafer Bars

UK vegan chocolate brand LoveRaw has this week announced the launch of a white chocolate version of its best-selling vegan Cre&m Wafer Bar, with a third flavour to follow shortly, following the success of the original version launched in September 2020. The award-winning confectioner reports that sales from its e-commerce store are up by an astonishing 2005%.

The 100% vegan White Cre&m Wafer Bar is made from LoveRaw’s own branded white chocolate and contains no palm oil and no dairy, and will be available to purchase online initially, closely followed by in-store across a number of retailers.

Operating with the mantra “Chocolate first, vegan second,” the UK brand won a number of awards last year including ‘Best Dairy Product Alternative’ at the World Plant-Based Awards and ‘Family Business Entrepreneurs of the Year’ at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards (GBEA) 2020.

LoveRaw received a 7 digit investment figure from Blue Horizon Ventures and has recently expanded into Kuwait, Malta, France, Spain and Switzerland, as well as 500 UK Co-op stores and approximately 1,200 forecourt retailers including Motor Fuel Group, Rontec and Harvest Energy.

Co-founder and CEO Rimi Thapar, who in 2017 rejected a £50k investment offer from Deborah Meaden on TV’s Dragons’ Den (the UK equivalent of Shark Tank), said this week: “As the world’s first mainstream vegan alternative to the popular hazelnut cream-filled chocolate wafer bar, our original Cre&m Wafer Bar has performed exceptionally well in the six months since it launched, making it our most successful product line to date!

“We’ve been so taken aback by the reaction to not only the Cre&m Wafer Bar but our entire product range – to think that LoveRaw as we know it today was essentially built on the success of our delicious Butter Cups, that launched over two years ago, is crazy, and we couldn’t be more grateful for all the support we’ve received since then.

“Continuing with NPD throughout a global pandemic has come with its own set of challenges, however, we have managed to adapt and overcome any hurdles in order to move forward with our plans for rapid business growth, with 2021 forecast to be another epic year for LoveRaw,” she added.

Manav Thapar, Managing Director of LoveRaw, commented: “Having effectively emulated a leading confectionery favourite with our original Cre&m Wafer Bar, we wanted to take this even further and give our customers a brand-new product to get excited about during a time when everything else is so uncertain.”

With an RRP of £1.69, the White Cre&m Wafer Bar is available to purchase directly from www.eatloveraw.com from Thursday 1st April 2021, with plans to be stocked in various retailers just a few days later.

