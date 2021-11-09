Field Roast & JUST Egg Launch New Sandwich After NY Mayor Eric Adams Celebrates With JUST Egg Wrap

Alt egg pioneer JUST Egg announces a new partnership Field Roast for the Field Roast Classic Style Sausage, Egg & Cheese Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich. The launch might be of interest to new NYC Mayor Eric Adams — as he recently enjoyed a JUST Egg breakfast wrap from a Plantega deli in Brooklyn following his election victory.

The first co-branded vegan breakfast sandwich will be available exclusively at Whole Foods Market locations across the US, followed by expanded national distribution at additional retailers in 2022. Over the last 12 months, Field Roast has introduced several new products and gained distribution at more than 5,500 retailers throughout North America, as well as developing its Chao Creamery dairy-free cheese products – which feature in the newly launched sandwich.

Meanwhile, JUST Egg – a brand of food tech firm Eat Just – is preparing for its historic European launch, following recent launches in South Africa and South Korea.

“Since its inception, Field Roast has built equity leveraging bold flavor profiles to create mouth-watering plant-based food. This collaboration adds an innovative new co-branded product to their already impressive portfolio,” stated Josh Tetrick, Co-Founder and CEO of Eat Just. “Our combined expertise in the breakfast space has produced a superior breakfast offering that delivers on both flavor and convenience.”

Share article: share

share

share

email