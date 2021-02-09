Field Roast Launches First Pea Protein Hot Dog in North America?

Meat giant Maple Leaf‘s plant protein division, Greenleaf Foods, introduces its newest product, the plant-based Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog, to the American market. According to the company, this is the first plant-based hot dog in North America that is made from pure pea protein and not soy.

Since 1 February,US consumers can purchase the Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog in selected branches of the fast food chain Wienerschnitzels in three variants – “Backyard Veggie Dog”, “Barbeque Veggie Dog” and “Chicago Veggie Dog” – at selected Wienerschnitzel locations in California, Texas and New Mexico.

“This is not just another hot dog. A lot of investment has gone into creating a truly unique product. The new Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog was inspired by the flavours of premium, kosher beef hot dogs, and unlike other products that use liquid smoke for flavour, our hot dogs are smoked in a real smokehouse,” said Dan Curtin, president of Greenleaf Foods.

