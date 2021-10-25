Field Roast Pepperoni and Chao Cheese Shreds Launch Into Whole Foods Market Across US

Greenleaf Foods, the plant-based arm of Maple Leaf, expands its Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni and Chao Creamery Creamy Original Shreds nationally at Whole Foods Market stores in the US, making Whole Foods the first national retailer to carry both products. Greenleaf claims that its vegan pepperoni was the first to be made with pea protein as opposed to soy.

Clearly, Greenleaf is increasingly solidifying a supplier relationship with Whole Foods; as we reported earlier this month, the Maple Leaf subsidiary is to exclusively provide Lightlife chicken to all Whole Foods Market prepared foods departments across North America, serving the product in its hot bar, cold salad bar, and grab-and-go offerings. Back in April, Greenleaf launched three Lightlife and Field Roast products into the discount store, including its Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog, which again, according to the company, was the first plant-based hot dog to be made with pea protein.



The retailer currently carries Chao Creamery Original Creamy Original Slices, which the company states is the best selling cheese alternative in the USA, and will now stock Chao Creamery Creamy Original Shreds. The products are created with coconut-based ingredients and fermented tofu.

“We have seen great momentum with our plant-based pepperoni in the food service sector, with our recent partnership with Little Caesars and select pizza chains throughout the United States and Canada, and our continued growth with Chao Creamery has been reflected through increased distribution across produce and dairy aisles,” says Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. ”

As a leading food brand proud to offer both plant-based meats and cheeses, we’re thrilled to launch these two products in Whole Foods Market stores nationally during National Pizza Month, inviting new and existing fans alike the chance to add bold, delicious flavor to their plant-based meals.”

