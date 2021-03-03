Fish and Dairy Giant Century Pacific Rolls Out unMEAT Plant-Based Range 

Century Pacific Food, owner of Century tuna and one of the biggest fish and dairy producers in the Philippines, has rolled out unMEAT, its new range of plant-based meat alternatives. Nicole Ponseca of New York Filipino Gastropub Jeepney and winner of the Time Out New York Battle of the Burger, is serving the first unMeat burgers in the US.

Explains Ponseca, “We have seen some incredible flavor profiles enter the market and completely disrupt it, and I think unMEAT is only going to further that disruption.”

The new brand was announced back in November when the publicly-traded company made various media claims that UnMeat would be the first vegan and plant-based meat brand in the Philippines. The brand is being launched in the Filipino domestic market as well as international markets such as the USA, Singapore, China and the Middle East.

The unMEAT product line consists of meat-free burger patties, Hungarian sausages, nuggets, and minced meat, more commonly known locally as ‘giniling’. As per its mission, unMEAT products are affordably priced from Php 120 to Php 135 (US$ 2.5/pack), which the company claims is a small difference from the current cost of animal meat.

The brand hopes that as more consumers become educated on the benefits of choosing plant-based foods, consumers will also become more knowledgeable regarding the variety of plant-based options available today. With fewer than ten simple ingredients derived from real food and not synthetic ingredients, unMEAT aims to be a disruptive force in the market and give established brands a run for their money.

“One of the biggest concerns about plant-based foods is that they are not delicious or as pleasing to the palate as real meat,” notes Nikki Dizon, a Senior Executive at Century Pacific Food. “But our Nutrition Science team took that as a challenge, and completely delivered by coming up with a meat alternative that unbelievably and undeniably looks, feels, and tastes like meat. Moreover, they made unMEAT using simple ingredients and extracted the nutrients from real food rather than synthetic compounds so it’s healthier and more affordable.”

