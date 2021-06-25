Flax & Kale launches “Largest Range of Plant-Based Meats and Cheeses Made in Spain”

Barcelona based Flax & Kale, owned by Teresa Carles Healthy Foods, is launching what it claims to be the “largest range of plant-based meats and cheeses made in Spain” with 14 meat and 31 cheese products created by an R&D team led by chef Teresa Carles.

“Our ambition is to lead the plant-based market in Spain in the coming year”

The company has managed to be recognised with the Innovative SME seal, as well as being the only SME in Spain that in the last five years has managed to obtain five certifications for R&D deductions in 5 different business categories/research lines.

Jordi Barri, CEO of Teresa Carles Healthy Foods, “Our ambition is to lead the plant-based market in Spain in the coming years with a very varied offer and really competitive prices that we can guarantee thanks to 100% local production. This launch is just the first step in that direction, with many more to follow in the coming months.”

Share article: share

share

share

email