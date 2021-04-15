Flora Plant-Based Butter Alternative Bricks Launch in Canada

Upfield, whose market-leading spreads and vegan cheeses include Becel and Violife brands in Canada, has introduced Flora™ Plant-Based Bricks. The company says the butter is are made with “sustainably-sourced plant oils” and is wrapped in plastic-free, paper packaging. Vegans who choose not to purchase palm oil for ethical or environmental reasons should note that these oils do contain palm and palm kernel oils.

“Home chefs now have another easy way to add a dairy-free, buttery twist to their favourite dishes and baked goods with Flora Plant-Based Bricks, while doing their part to contribute to a more sustainable planet,” said Leesa Steiner, Brand Lead, Flora, Upfield Canada. “With more Canadians adding plant-based foods to their grocery baskets for dietary, ethical and environmental reasons, Flora Plant-Based Bricks are a delicious vegan choice for consumers looking to lighten their environmental footprint by choosing foods produced with sustainably-sourced ingredients and through production that has less impact on the environment, without sacrificing great taste.”

Flora Plant-Based Bricks are made in Canada at Upfield’s Rexdale, Ontario facility, and in the future will be made at the company’s new facility in Brantford, Ontario, following its scheduled opening, expected in late 2021.

Flora Plant-Based Bricks are available at natural product retailers throughout Canada, in a 227g brick, in both salted and unsalted varieties, with a suggested retail price(SRP) of CAD$5.49. Foodservice professionals may also buy Flora Plant-Based Bricks under the Upfield Professional line of products. For a store locator or more information, visit www.flora.com.

