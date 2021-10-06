    • Florida: Morini Brands Launches ‘Spread Instead’ Vegan Pâtés Created with Risofu

    October 6, 2021
    Morini Brands announces that following more than a year of delays to its market entrance, its ‘Spread Instead‘ line of vegan pâté products are now available via KeHE. The pâtés are created with the brand’s flagship rice-based Risofu – the world’s first rice curd based meat alternative, and are perfect for wraps and quesadillas.

    Five award-winning flavors are now sold frozen or refrigerated: Traditional Sweet Relish & Mustard; Roasty Garlic with Rosemary; Basil and Peppadew; Bar-B-Q Sweet n’ Smokey; Cilantro Lime Bold & Zesty; and Bangin’ Buffalo Tangy & Spicy.

    Risofu is a 100% soy & gluten-free meat alternative created with rice which debuted in 2009 in the award-winning Bahama Rice Burger, and is produced using a proprietary gentle blending and fermentation method. Risofu is 100% plant-based, free of soy, gluten and the top 8 allergens, non-GMO, no soy leghemoglobin, no synthesized lab ingredients, glyphosate free, and containing protein and omega 3.

    KeHE DISTRUBTORS, one of the nation’s top pure-play wholesale food distributors with 16 distribution centers across North America servicing natural, specialty and supermarket stores, will be the first to distribute Morini Brands Spread Instead.

