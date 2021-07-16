Follow Your Heart Brings Vegan Feta Cheese to UK

California-based vegan brand Follow Your Heart has rolled out its Dairy-Free Greek Style Crumbles in the UK. Claiming to be a “UK first”, the vegan feta cheese alternative is available at Tesco supermarkets as well as TheVeganKind.

Having enjoyed success following the product’s US launch, the Dairy-Free Greek Style Crumbles are expected to become one of Follow Your Heart’s best-selling SKUs. With only ten ingredients, the coconut-oil-based and allergen-free cheese is non-GMO and also free from soy, casein, gluten, lactose, and preservatives.

After starting out as a soup and sandwich counter in California in 1970, Follow Your Heart has since grown into an international plant-based food brand, famous for its Vegenaise mayonnaise alternatives and plant-based cheeses. The brand was acquired by Danone North America in February 2021 and looks set for further expansion.

Follow Your Heart’s line of vegan alternatives are sold by retailers including Tesco, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Whole Foods Market, Planet Organic, and TheVeganKind, with the Dairy-Free Greek Style Crumbles retailing at £3.50 for 170g.

