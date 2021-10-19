Follow Your Heart “Rewrites the Rulebook” with Trio of Vegan Cheese Launches  

To meet the increase of consumer demand in the alt cheese segment, US vegan heritage brand Follow Your Heart has released three more cheeses to its plant-based cheese lineup.

Following the debut of its popular Dairy-Free Feta Crumbles, Follow Your Heart is launching its Dairy-Free Bleu Cheese Crumbles, a realistic blue cheese substitute made for salads, tarts, crostini, or to be sprinkled on pizza. The LA-based brand claims the product is the “first-to-market” dairy-free blue cheese crumble product to hit US retail shelves.

Also hitting the shelves are Follow Your Heart’s Dairy-Free Finely Shredded Cheddar and Finely Shredded Mozzarella products, claimed to be the only dairy-free cheeses on the US market that are finely shredded, offering exceptional melt as well as stretch. Follow Your Heart recently teamed up with New York chickpea specialist Banza and alt protein giant Beyond Meat to produce a vegan, gluten-free pizza using such cheese.

“We’ve rewritten the rulebook with this trio of cheeses to close a wide gap in the dairy-free cheese category and further satisfy the increasing demand for plant-based alternatives,” said Bob Goldberg, CEO and co-founder, Follow Your Heart. “Our new Finely Shredded Cheeses are not only rich and creamy, they have an unbelievable melt. Plus, our new lusciously creamy Bleu Cheese Crumbles are a game changer and will have dairy cheese consumers switching without any sacrifice.”

The Dairy-Free Bleu Cheese Crumbles comes in 6 oz. tubs and is available at Whole Foods Market, Stater Bros., and at select Acme and Safeway stores in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Dairy-Free Finely Shredded Mozzarella and Dairy-Free Finely Shredded Cheddar come in 7 oz. packages and are available nationwide at select retailers including Sprouts, Vons, Albertsons, Wegmans, and Walmart.

