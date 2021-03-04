Forager Project Debuts Range of Cheeses Created With Priobiotic Cashew Yogurt

Forager Project, a family-run plant-based food company, has recently launched a range of organic, plant-based cheeses. The California brand, which entered into a partnership with Danone’s venture arm Danone Manifesto Ventures in 2019, has created the vegan cheeses in a unique way using its probiotic cashew yoghurt as a base.

The new CHEESEWORKS range of organic, dairy-free cheeses – Organic Jack Cheese, Organic Queso Fresco Cheese, Organic Mozzarella Cheese and Organic Parmesan Cheese – will be available at retailers across the US this spring, including Fresh Thyme, Sprouts, Central Markets, and Stop & Shop.

“Here at Forager Project, we are committed to surprising our consumers with great tasting plant-based foods in every category,” said Forager Project co-founder and CEO Stephen Williamson. “With the introduction of cheese, we’re excited to bring even more delicious plant-based options to our consumers while staying true to our mission of making plant-based foods accessible to everyone.”

