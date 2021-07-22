Former Dairy Industry Duo Launch New Brand Yoi Inspired by Japanese Fermentaton

Yoi, a new plant-based food and beverage company, has launched in Bay Area independent grocers this month with a range of probiotic nut and seed milks. Co-founders Ellie Wells and Tosh Nakagawa were inspired by the ancient art of Japanese fermentation and previously worked together in the dairy industry for over a decade.

Yoi’s flavored beverages are created from simple organic ingredients including almonds, coconut, and pumpkin seeds. “We’re thrilled with the beverage that we created,” said Ellie Wells

“It was a non-negotiable for us that Yoi be organic and with a great nutritional profile — a high count of probiotics plus prebiotic fiber and plant protein, without added sugar — while also tasting good. So we went through quite a few different ideas and iterations before we landed on the products we wanted to bring to market.”

Consumers can now find Yoi Probiotic Nut & Seedmilks in local independent retailers in the San Francisco Bay Area. The 10oz bottle is offered in Strawberry, Vanilla Bean, Pineapple, and Cacao Nib flavors for $4.99. Yoi is also available in a large 23oz bottle in Plain Unsweetened and Vanilla Bean for $8.99.

