Former KIND Snacks Execs Launch SOMOS Mexican Meal Kits

In another seemingly “accidentally vegan” Mexican product launch following yesterday’s US rollout of Chocke-Obleas, new brand SOMOS launches DTC meal kits today saying: ” fluorescent molded hard-shell yellow corn tortillas… don’t actually exist in Mexico”.

SOMOS is produced entirely in Mexico and the brand says it sources the majority of its ingredients from local Mexican family farms. The products are not specifically marketed as vegan but the FAQ page confirms that the products are 100% vegan friendly.

Co-founded by former KIND Snacks executives Daniel Lubetzky, Miguel Leal and Rodrigo Zuloaga, the freshly launched DTC kits supply consumers with the core ingredients necessary to make meals such as tacos, tostadas, nachos, or chilaquiles. The product range includes shelf-stable, slow-cooked rices, beans, “Unusually Thick & Crunchy” tortilla chips, salsas, smoky chipotle mushrooms; cauliflower tinga; and two kinds of “peacadillo”, SOMOS’ plant-based alternative to Mexican picadillo.

SOMOS Founder & Executive Chairman and KIND Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky comments: “Until now, Americans have had to dine out to enjoy a real Mexican meal. At home, options have been limited to foods, like fluorescent molded hard-shell yellow corn tortillas, that don’t actually exist in Mexico. SOMOS was created using inspiration from family recipes that have been passed down through generations, and will introduce people to the true Mexican staples we loved growing up.” Says SOMOS Co-founder and CEO Miguel Leal, “While Americans often think of Mexican as being heavy on meat, cheese and greasy sauces, real Mexican food celebrates the natural vegetables, grains and legumes of its diverse geographies. SOMOS is committed to preserving the integrity of these ingredients and preparing our foods as close to the traditional way as possible, helping consumers make and enjoy delicious meals that are clean, sophisticated, and full of flavor.” SOMOS Kits start at $25 for nachos and chilaquiles and $45 for tacos and tostados (8 servings / kit). For those looking to “cook outside the box”, pouches are available in two-packs on eatsomos.com and in six-packs on Amazon. For more information fo to eatsomos.com and follow the brand at @ eatsomos .