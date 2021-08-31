Franklin Farms Launches New Line of Low-Fat Products With Tofu Created From Chickpeas

Franklin Farms, a division of Keystone Natural Holdings, has introduced a new line of chickpea products to its portfolio of plant-based offerings. The new line of tofu made from chickpeas is low in fat and allergen-free.

Franklin Farms began over 20 years ago as a mushroom farm in Franklin, Connecticut, and since then the company has been creating good-for-you meatless meals from field to table.

“Our team is excited to introduce Chickpea Tofu to our portfolio of plant-based offerings,” said Kenny Sung, CEO of Keystone Natural Holdings. “With the rising number of consumers looking to increase their plant-based protein intake paired with the on-trend growth of the chickpea, these innovative products align well with market trends. Chickpeas are a nutrition-packed powerhouse and are set to replace cauliflower as the latest food trend in 2021. The versatility of the chickpea combined with its familiar delicious taste and health benefits are all key components driving its popularity.”

“These innovative offerings are exciting news for consumers who seek a soy-free diet, as they can now enjoy our Chickpea Tofu,” said Cindy Wong, Vice President of Sales, Franklin Farms. “Now more than ever, consumers are seeking meals that are familiar, yet flavorful, while still providing health and nutritional benefits. A leading powerhouse in plant-based food, chickpeas are a great addition to any diet as they provide consumers a good source of protein, dietary fiber, magnesium, iron, folate, and phosphorus. Chickpeas are also rich in antioxidants and essential vitamins.”

Wong added, “Chickpeas have a long list of benefits. They are helpful for weight loss, as they are packed with dietary fiber delivering consumers with satisfaction and curb food cravings. Other benefits include lowering cholesterol in support of heart health and the reduced risk of heart disease. Chickpeas also contain selenium, which helps the liver to function properly, allowing it to detox cancer-causing compounds from the body, and the isoflavones found in chickpeas may also reduce the risk of breast cancer. We are really excited to add our new chickpea line to our offering, as this superfood really does it all!”

The new range includes Original Chickpea Tofu and Peppadew Pepper® Chickpea Tofu, which will be will be available in select Albertson and Safeway locations.