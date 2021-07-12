Freaks of Nature Rebrands to Over The Spoon, Launches Gluten-Free Vegan Trifle

British plant-based dessert company Freaks of Nature has changed its name to Over The Spoon. The move is designed to help the brand appeal to a wider audience, not just vegans and dairy-free customers.

Following the rebrand, the company has launched what it claims is the first vegan and gluten-free trifle in the UK. The trifle contains gluten-free sponge cake, a compote made with British strawberries, vegan custard, and dairy-free vanilla cream.

The other desserts in Over the Spoon’s range are Zingy Lemon Cheesecake, Belgian Chocolate Mousse, and Melty Chocolate Fudge Pud. Currently, they are only available at Tesco, but they will soon be launching at other supermarkets.

In the first quarter of last year, Over The Spoon reported that its production volume was up 100% and announced that it was aiming to increase that to 400%. To help it achieve this goal, it invested £1 million in new equipment. The company was also named a “Plant-Based Dessert Brand to Watch” by Pure NPD in October.

“Launching the world’s first dairy and gluten-free, vegan trifle is another feather in the cap of our brilliant Dessertologists,” Over The Spoon’s UK Managing Director Tim Wild told Vegan Food & Living. “The world is waking up to the sustainable eating conversation but most people find milk alternatives a jump too far. Our desserts are a much simpler and more enjoyable swap.”

