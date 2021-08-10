Freshly: Nestlé Owned Meal Service Launches First-Ever Plant-Based Line

Nestlé owned meal plan service Freshly is launching its first 100% plant-based menu in the US. Featuring six new meals made with whole-food ingredients, the Purely Plant menu looks to cater to the 65% of Freshly customers self-identifying as flexitarians.

The chef-prepared meal delivery service has developed the line to show that plant-based eating can be both nutritious and delicious, with a mix of plant-based twists on classic comfort foods and globally-inspired cuisine. Dishes include Rainbow Harvest Plant-Based Burger with Sticky Carrot Jam & Summer Veggie Sauté, as well as Unwrapped Salsa Verde Burrito with Purely Plant Crumbles.

The launch of Purely Plant comes after Freshly was acquired by Nestlé USA in 2020 and amid a year of significant growth for the company. Freshly ships more than one million meals per week to customers in 48 states and has announced plans to open second facilities in New Jersey and Georgia to increase production and order fulfillment capacity.

Nestlé – the world’s largest food company – has pushed increasingly into the plant-based sphere, whether it be the recent launch of its Wunda alt milk product or its Garden Gourmet plant-based line. Nestlé also recently confirmed that it is currently developing cell-cultured meat.

“We’re thrilled to provide our customers with a convenient way to incorporate minimally processed, plant-based meals into their routines,” explained Mike Wystrach, Freshly Founder and CEO.

“We recognize that it can be challenging to eat a more plant-based diet without sacrificing on taste; but with the launch of Freshly’s Purely Plant, we’re laser-focused on delivering a variety of delicious, convenient, and better-for-you meal options, while also supporting flexitarians looking to make simple changes towards a more plant-based lifestyle,” he added.

Share article: share

share

share

email