FrieslandCampina and Canada’s AGT Foods Unveil New Plant Proteins

Dairy supplier FrieslandCampina and Canadian pulse processor AGT Foods have joined forces to launch new plant proteins, according to Dairy Reporter.

The Plantaris line marks FrieslandCampina’s first venture into the plant-based market. In collaboration with AGT Foods, it developed two products it says deliver a better-tasting protein formula: Plantaris Pea Isolate 85 and Plantaris Faba Isolate 90 A. Compared to similar products, FrieslandCampina and AGT Foods say the isolates are largely free of the off-putting flavors typically found in legume-based products. It conducted a sensory analysis, and found that finished products made with their ingredients provided a cleaner and more neutral taste.

Making Better Protein

The novel isolates are cream-colored, easy to dissolve, and remain stable at high temperatures, making them suitable for a wide variety of applications. They are also extracted without the use of harsh chemicals and are fully gluten-free. Both companies hope the ingredients will offer flexitarian consumers more diverse protein choices, and provide brands an appealing new ingredient that satisfies consumer expectations for taste and enjoyment.

Murad Al-Kitab, President and CEO of AGT Foods, commented to Dairy Reporter: “The world of food and nutrition reacts quickly to changing consumer demands. Collaboration and innovation are key elements for unlocking opportunities in the plant-based market.”

Herman Ermens, president of Ingredients at FrieslandCampina also spoke to Dairy Reporter: “At FrieslandCampina Ingredients, we know protein. It’s in our DNA. And because of that, we know we have value to add to this space. By partnering with AGT, a leading innovator in plant-based ingredients, we want to help our customers seize the opportunities in this growing market by presenting high-quality dairy and plant-based ingredients, side-by-side. Our partnership opens up huge scope for innovation and the creation of precisely-targeted end-products for today’s consumers.”