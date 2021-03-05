Future Farm Launches Vegan Burgers That “Taste Like Vintage McDonald’s” in New Future Station Concept

Future Farm, known as Fazenda Futuro in its native Brazil, is Latin America’s first food tech company producing animal-free meat products. The fast-growing startup announces today the launch of its first-ever diner concept, following its recent raise of US$22.5 million which elevated its market value to R$715 million (approx. US$134 million).

Launched in May 2019, the Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2020 company expanded rapidly throughout Latin America and is also present in the UK, mainland Europe, and in the UAE where its products outperform those of Beyond Meat. Last month Founder Marcos Leta revealed a new meat matrix, Future Burger 2030, which is according to the brand, healthier, and more sustainable, with a reduction of fat to 6.4g per 80g serving, and a sodium content which it says the lowest in its category globally.

“Normalizing plant-based products comes with its challenges, and to make our customer’s routine easier, we’re offering the full experience, with a sandwich, side dish, beverage, and dessert. Also, we’d like to introduce restaurants to the idea that we can help them create a delicious plant-based menu,” comments Mariana Tunis, Future Farm’s head of marketing.

Available exclusively on São Paulo’s iFood platform are four colour-coded sandwich options:

The Original (R$16,90) – red smiley face – mixes Future cheddar cheese, onions, and a special sauce

(R$16,90) – red smiley face – mixes Future cheddar cheese, onions, and a special sauce Cheddar (R$19,90) – yellow smiley face – is a reinterpretation of the classic recipe with Future cheddar cheese and braised onions in soy sauce

(R$19,90) – yellow smiley face – is a reinterpretation of the classic recipe with Future cheddar cheese and braised onions in soy sauce Arugula (R$ 19,90) – green smiley face – wild arugula and caramelized onions combine with and balance the Future cheddar cheese

(R$ 19,90) – green smiley face – wild arugula and caramelized onions combine with and balance the Future cheddar cheese Cheese-Salad (R$19,90) – blue smiley face – with Future cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, baba ghanoush (eggplant dip) and chopped onions. Burger chef Marcos Lee, aka China, a consultant for Future Farm, developed the recipes. The cheddar cheese stands out among the products used, produced especially for the brand, and the clean-label bread, in partnership with Bread Maker.

Customers can also opt for the french fries and beverage combo, for R$31,90 with the Original and R$34,90 with the other recipes. The alternative is the Brazilan “Brigadeiro” with peanut candy (R$4,90).

Speaking to vegconomist today, Leto said, “People are saying that they taste like a ‘vintage McDonald’s with fresh ingredients'”

