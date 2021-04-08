“Future-proof nutrition” – Allmicroalgae Presents New Superfood Solutions as Seaweed Economy Continues to Boom

Portuguese company Allmicroalgae – one of the largest European producers of microalgae – presents two new Chlorella powders in response to the increasing demand for plant-based food solutions. When compared to conventional, intensely green-coloured products, these new offerings are Yellow Chlorella – which works well as an egg substitute – and White Chlorella – which can replace conventional dairy bases such as milk, increasing the protein content of the product. They are also suitable for use in ice creams, mayonnaises and snacks.

Approved as food ingredients and food supplements by EFSA, the new powders feature detoxifying and antioxidant properties, are a natural plant-based source of protein and contain all the essential amino acids. This makes them great candidates for use in health-promoting foods, drinks and dietary supplements without ingredients of animal origin. Both Chlorellas are effective texturising and thickening agents and are available dried or as a paste, with variable protein functionality.

As more and more food producers discover algae’s myriad benefits, the seaweed economy is booming internationally. Companies like Singapore’s Sophie’s Bionutrients are making alt-protein products made from microalgae, and US company Triton Algae Innovations is launching an algae-based tuna alternative.

“In light-coloured end products in particular, the use of Chlorella Vulgaris as an ingredient has been very limited. Nevertheless, there is positive interest from the food industry. We have therefore been driven by a determination to make microalgae available to all consumers. Our yellow and white microalgae variants deliver the full functional package of proteins, fibre and other valuable nutrients, while also promising environmental and sustainability benefits. Thanks to our tireless efforts in R&D, we are happy to have achieved this major breakthrough. Now we are a step further in our plan to expand the application scope of microalgae in foods and supplements – and therefore contribute to future-proof nutrition,” says Joana Laranjeira da Silva, Plant Manager at Allmicroalgae.

