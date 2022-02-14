Gaia’s Farming Launches Hemp Milk in Lewis Hamilton’s Neat Burger 

Gaia’s Farming Co. – the hemp-focused biotech – has launched its Hemp & Coco Chocolate M*lk into Neat Burger restaurants across the UK. The partnership is starting with an introductory Valentine’s Day offer of a burger, fries, and chocolate milk for just £9.99.

One of the UK’s most popular plant-based restaurant chains, Neat Burger, will now stock the sustainable milk alternative on its fully vegan menu. Hemp makes a sustainable milk alternative as it absorbs four times more carbon than trees per acre and is entirely zero waste, while also exceptionally rich in nutrients, according to Gaia’s Farming.

Neat Burger, backed by F1 star Lewis Hamilton, is currently valued at $70 million and recently announced plans to triple in size, both nationally and internationally. Tommy Chiabra, investor in Beyond Meat and co-founder of Neat Burger, is also a backer of Gaia’s Farming which recently launched its first two products.

“Launching into Neat Burger is a huge step for us, especially when we’re so new to market, but this partnership will get us one step closer to making plant-based more mainstream. Our chocolate milk is a heavenly blend of our hemp base mixed with coconut cream and sustainable cacao – a real crowd pleaser” commented Michael Kyriakou, Founder and CEO of Gaia’s Farming Co.