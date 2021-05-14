Gardein Launches Suprême Burger in Canada

Gardein, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) and Canada’s #1 frozen meat alternative brand, yesterday announced the launch of the new Suprême™ Plant-Based Burger across Canada.

In 2019, Chief Executive Sean Connolly said that Conagra acknowledged that there is big business in the plant-based category. “That means the opportunity here could be in the range of $30 billion just in the US […] And you know, there’s even more opportunity internationally.”

In the USA, the company already offers the Ultimate Burger, which imitates the taste of real beef. This product has been launched for the Canadian market, where Gardein last year launched its “Cheat on Meat” campaign, encouraging Canadians to substitute the brand’s variety of plant-based products instead of meat in their favourite recipes at least once a week.

“As a leader in the plant-based category in Canada, it’s essential that we provide consumers with a delicious burger as part of our product lineup,” said Ian Roberts, Vice President and General Manager at Conagra Brands Canada. “Burgers are the point of entry for many consumers into the meat alternative category, so creating a quality product that delivers on taste, texture and that burger-like experience was crucial for us to get right—we can’t wait for Canadians to finally try it this summer.”

Gardein® Suprême™ Plant-Based Burger will be rolling out in the frozen section at grocery stores nationwide starting in May at Metro, Loblaws, Food Basics and Save-On-Foods, and in June at Sobeys, FreshCo, Safeway, Foodland, Walmart, Giant Tiger and Thrifty’s.

