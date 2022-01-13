German Vegan Tuna Launches from Unfished and BettaF!sh

Two plant-based seafood specialists in Germany have announced vegan tuna launches for Veganuary 2022. PlanTuna from Unfished and the vegan TU-NAH Pizza from BettaF!sh are hitting shelves across the country.

New brand Unfished brings its sustainable plant-based PlanTuna to the table, rich in nutrients comparable to its animal counterpart. The tuna comes in five varieties and will appeal to the growing number of consumers concerned with overfishing and ocean pollution. Joining the range are two ready-to-eat salads with PlanTuna, as well as a PlanTuna Spread range.

For their “Best positive Impact,” Unfished products recently won the international V-Label Award, and are manufactured by leading Romanian food company Prefera Foods.

BettaF!sh TU-NAH

Fellow German plant-based seafood brand BettaF!sh is also celebrating Veganuary with its vegan TU-NAH Pizza. The frozen tuna pizza is the newest product from the BettaF!sh vegan TU-NAH range, with more products promised throughout 2022. The pizza features vegan mozzarella and will be launched exclusively with supermarket ALDI.

PlanTuna is now available at Edeka, Rewe, Hit and Globus for €2.99, while BettaF!sh’s frozen pizza will be available from ALDI Nord and ALDI SÜD stores across Germany.