Germany’s 2nd Largest Animal Sausage Producer Launches ‘The Plantly Butchers’ to Produce Meat-Free Products

The Family Butcher (TFB), Germany’s second-largest sausage producer, will start its own company to develop a brand to offer sausages to flexitarian, vegetarian and vegan consumers: The Plantly Butchers. The meat-free products will be launched in spring 2022.

CEO Hans Ewald Reinert comments: “The younger generation in particular questions their consumption much more than we did back then, especially with regard to environmental and animal welfare aspects. As a father of a family, I am sure I speak for the majority of parents when I say that I like to be carried along by our offspring. My children remind me personally every day that we can already help shape the future of the new generation, which of course also significantly influences my work as an entrepreneur at TFB.

“That is why I am very pleased that we, as Germany’s second-largest sausage producer, are taking the next forward-looking step with The Plantly Butchers. Together with Sven Wieken, Managing Director of The Plantly Butchers, I want to drive our vision forward: Real meat alternatives for a better life. Spring 2022 will be the time and we will start with a selection of vegan meat alternatives that will be available on the self-service shelf in supermarkets.”

General Manager Sven Wieken joined TFB in October 202, his previous stations include EGGY FOODS (German breakfast egg), Dannemann and Homann Feinkost.

Share article: share

share

share

email