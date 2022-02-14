White Rabbit Launches “Market First” Gluten-Free Vegan Calzone in the UK

UK-based Italian food brand White Rabbit has launched a gluten-free vegan calzone that it claims is a market first. The product is available at Sainsbury’s stores nationwide.

The calzone features a gluten-free sourdough base filled with vegan mozzarella, Sicilian tomatoes, plant-based chicken strips, and vegan pesto. It retails at £5.

Rapid growth

White Rabbit recently reported 50% YOY growth, following several new product launches and listings at major supermarkets such as Morrisons and Co-op. The brand’s mostly vegan pizza range was already stocked at Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Holland & Barrett, and more, and has won several awards.

MozzaRisella

White Rabbit uses MozzaRisella, a unique meltable vegan mozzarella made from sprouted brown rice protein, for all its products. The cheese is free of all major allergens such as dairy, soy, coconut, and gluten, making it ideal for a company focused on catering to those with special dietary needs.

“At White Rabbit, we want to make a plant-based diet more inclusive via authentic, delicious taste credentials and we also want to make the switch easy,” said co-founder Nick Croft-Simon. “The most compelling way to introduce this new audience into plant-based is to take away all compromises with ‘food for tonight’ that tastes incredible in a quick and convenient format.”