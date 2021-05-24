Good Catch Introduces New Range of Breaded Plant-Based Seafood Products

Gathered Foods , makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, recently announced the launch of a new range of frozen breaded vegan seafood product, designed to positively disrupt the seafood category with a plant-based solution to bycatch, mercury contamination and overfishing.

Gathered Foods has had an impressive year thus far, most recently securing $26.35 million in a recent B-2 bridge funding round, as well as increasing its foodservice distributions into Veggie Grill and Bareburger as well as Whole Foods Deli.

The new lineup consists of Plant-Based Breaded Fish Sticks, Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets and Plant-Based Breaded Crab Cakes, crafted from Good Catch’s proprietary six-legume blend of peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans and navy beans.

Plant-Based Breaded Fish Sticks (MSRP: $5.99 ): Deliciously flaky plant-based whitefish sticks have 12g protein per five sticks, each coated with a light, crispy breading. Each box contains 10 fish sticks.

Deliciously flaky plant-based whitefish sticks have 12g protein per five sticks, each coated with a light, crispy breading. Each box contains 10 fish sticks. Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets (MSRP: $5.99 ): With 12g of protein per serving, our fillets have a tender, flaky whitefish texture encased in a light, crispy breading. Each box contains 2 fish fillets.

With 12g of protein per serving, our fillets have a tender, flaky whitefish texture encased in a light, crispy breading. Each box contains 2 fish fillets. Plant-Based Breaded Crab Cakes (MSRP: $5.99 ): An ideal entrée-sized plant-based crab cake with 15g of protein per serving features a lump crabmeat-like texture and sweet crab flavor complemented with bell peppers, green onions, parsley and a hint of spice. Each box contains 4 crab cakes.

“These products are game-changers for the industry,” said Chad Sarno, Co-Founder & Chief Culinary Officer at Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch, “Consumers have become more aware of the environmental impact of eating seafood and we’re proud to be a delicious, culinary-driven solution. We’re pushing culinary boundaries every day to deliver the taste and texture consumers expect from seafood. This product line has surpassed our expectations and we are incredibly proud.”

Good Catch has continued to expand its innovative product portfolio amidst the quickly expanding plant-based industry. According to the Good Food Institute (GFI), the retail market for plant-based foods is now worth $7 billion. Over the last few years, the plant-based seafood industry has shown steadfast growth and is set to grow at a rate of 28% and will be worth $1.3 billion by 2031.

The new breaded line will be available in June in select retailers including Giant Food, Martin’s, Tom Thumb, Randalls and Acme, as well as select Safeway and Albertsons locations.

Share article: share

share

share

email