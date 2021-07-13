    • Good Catch Partners With Spike Mendelsohn’s PLNT Burger For the Save the Bay Fillet

    July 13, 2021
    Good Catch X PLNT
    Good Catch, producer of plant-based tuna and frozen seafood products, announces it has partnered with PLNT Burger, Chef Spike Mendelsohn’s fast casual restaurant to launch a new product called the Save the Bay Fillet.

    PLNT Burger added the Save the Bay Fillet to the menu from 11th July which will be available for a limited time with the Good Catch Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillet. The Save the Bay Fillet is topped with PLNT tartar sauce, pickles, and lettuce on a potato bun. The product will be available at all locations and on the PLNT Burger app.

    Mendelsohn came up with the concept of PLNT Burger after being introduced to the Beyond Burger by Seth Goldman, former executive chairman at Beyond Meat. Goldman subsequently became co-founder of PLNT Burger.

    The recent launch follows food service agreements between Good Catch and Bareburger and Veggie Grill as well as with Whole Foods for its deli counter.

