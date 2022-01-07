Good Catch Launches First-to-Market Plant-Based Salmon Burgers

Good Catch, which is owned by Gathered Foods, is releasing plant-based salmon burgers through a new partnership with UNFI, one of North America’s largest distributors.

According to Good Catch, 30% of American seafood consumers purchase salmon each month, and it currently ranks as the most widely eaten fish in the US.

Good Catch says the new salmon burgers are the first such item produced entirely within the US. The product offers a realistic, flaky texture and mild salmon-like flavor seasoned with citrus juice. Each burger contains 16 grams of protein, is simple to prepare, and lacks any unappealing “fishy” smell once cooked.

Propelling plant-based seafood

The burgers will be available through a new partnership with United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), the largest natural grocery wholesale distributor in North America. The products can also be purchased online through the company’s e-commerce platform, shop.goodcatchfoods.com.

Co-founded by top plant-based chef Chad Sarno, Good Catch describes its products as “culinary-driven” innovations, and salmon burgers are the latest example of the brand’s relentless work to transform plant-based seafood.

“Culinary innovation is at the forefront of everything we create at Good Catch and this new salmon will be an absolute game-changer in the market that boasts incredible flavor and texture,” said Sarno. “We are excited to see consumer response to our Plant-Based Salmon Burgers, which provides a convenient meal solution without the harm.”

A phenomenal year

The salmon burgers kick off a new year for Good Catch, which in 2021 achieved an incredible number of successes. The brand entered into multiple retail and restaurant channels, including selling prepared tuna at Whole Foods Market deli, adding new menu items at Bareburger and Long John Silver’s, partnering with Dot Foods and BJ’s Wholesale Club, and expanding into Sprouts Farmers Market.

Good Catch was named PETA’s 2021 “Company of the Year”, and co-founders Sarno and Chris Kerr were selected as UBS Global Visionaries. The company’s portfolio now includes ten shelf-stable and frozen products, ranging from tuna and crab cakes to breaded fish sticks and filets.

“With the launch of our Plant-Based Salmon Burgers, we are thrilled to add a delicious new seafood category to our growing product lineup of plant-based offerings,” said Christine Mei, CEO of Gathered Foods. “Through our distribution partnership with UNFI and availability of this product directly on our ecommerce website, we have the opportunity to reach a wider net of consumers and brand fans through the introduction of this new, delicious product offering.”