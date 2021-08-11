GOOD PLANeT Foods Introduces First-to-Market Snackable Vegan Cheese Triangles

GOOD PLANeT Foods yesterday unveiled first to market snackable Plant-Based Cheese Wedges, in Original, Pepper Jack and Smoked Gouda flavours, with CEO Bart Adlam stating: “The plant-based cheese segment is growing extremely fast, but the potential is far greater than we are seeing.”

The brand, known for its meltable cheese products including a pizza topped with Beyond Meat, announced last year a $12M Series A raise. It also supplies its cheese to top an Impossible Foods patty at White Castle. Food industry leader Adlam was hired as Co-CEO in August 2020 as part of the company’s intentions to become a serious player in plant-based cheese.

“We are committed to growing the segment by making it easy for consumers to make a sustainable choice and choose plant-based. With this innovation, we are delivering an Allergen Free, keto-certified, plant-based snackable cheese wedge that delivers all the creaminess, satisfaction, and taste of dairy cheese,” he commented yesterday.

The wedges are available in 4 oz. packs with six individually wrapped wedges for $4.99 at HyVee, Wakefern and other grocery retailers.

