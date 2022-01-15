GOOD PLANeT Unveils New Look and Better Vegan Cheese for 2022

GOOD PLANeT Foods is re-branding its entire line with new packaging and tastier products as the plant-based cheese company prepares to accelerate growth throughout 2022.

The freshly designed packaging showcases the enhanced melting power of the brand’s slices and shreds, which includes mozzarella, American, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses. Along with a new look, the products’ formulas have been updated to provide a smoother, more cultured flavor that more closely resembles the taste of dairy-based cheese, the company says.

Cheese triangles and White Castle

GOOD PLANeT’s announcement kicks off a year of projected strong growth for the brand, which recently gained new distribution in Giant Martin, Giant Eagle, and Hy-Vee grocery stores, and increased its national distribution in Sprouts Farmers Markets. In all, the brand’s products are now available in over 1,200 retail locations.

GOOD PLANet says the company is dedicated to expanding the product range with first-of-its-kind innovations, such as the snackable cheese triangles it debuted last year.

In 2020, the brand partnered with White Castle to top the burger chain’s Impossible Sliders with its dairy-free cheese, creating one of the first fully plant-based cheeseburgers offered in fast food. Soon after, the company launched a plant-based frozen pizza featuring its signature cheese and Beyond Meat sausage.

A new level for dairy-free cheese

GOOD PLANeT says the re-branding and product upgrade is a preview of the innovations to come.

“We are committed to growing the plant-based cheese segment in 2022, and part of doing this is to continue to raise the bar for what consumers can expect from plant-based shreds and slices,” said GOOD PLANeT co-CEO Bart Adlam. “We are bringing this to market just after getting a fantastic response to the recent launch of our Plant-Based Snackable Wedges and just before we launch even more innovation, so we’re excited to take our brand and segment to the next level this year.”