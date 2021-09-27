GoodMills Innovation Raises the Sensory Qualities of Alt Meat & Fish to a “New Level” With VITATEX Texturates

Germany’s GoodMills Innovation, part of the GoodMills Group, Europe’s leading milling corporation, introduces VITATEX texturates based on wheat, soy and peas, for fish and meat substitute products. The company states that the texturates are perfect for alt seafood products such as plant-based tuna, fish fingers, pan- or deep-fried fish, and are optimally suited for the frozen food sector.

“Whether it’s fish & chips, fish fingers or fishcakes, all of these specialities can be readily converted into vegan form with VITATEX®”, says the Hamburg based firm. As well as the applications in seafood alternatives, the texturates can be applied to alt meat products such as vegan patties, meatballs, Bolognese sauce, chicken nuggets, Vienna sausages, or schnitzels.

After working with wheat texturates for around a decade, GoodMills Innovation claims it has now succeeded in raising the sensory qualities of fish and meat substitute products to a new level with the use of new extrusion technology and the addition of soy and peas as raw materials.

“Our secret is Meat Mimicking: we analyse the sensory profile of the original product in the deepest detail – and then replicate it in meat-free form, using 100 per cent natural, clean-label ingredients. Our results are so astonishing that we even convince the most critical sensory panels. We’re very proud of that, believe us!”

