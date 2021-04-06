Greenleaf Foods Launches New Field Roast & Lightlife Products at Whole Foods

US company Greenleaf Foods, the owner of plant-based brands Field Roast and Lightlife, is expanding its range at Whole Foods to meet growing consumer demand. Three new options will be available at locations across the US.

Among them is the brand new Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog. According to the company, it’s the first plant-based hot dog to be made with pea protein rather than soy and is double smoked using maple hardwood chips. It will be sold in a six-link pack at all Whole Foods stores.

The hot dog previously made its foodservice debut at Wienerschnitzel and Chef Roy Choi’s Kogi Trucks in Los Angeles. It will roll out in retail stores nationwide from this month.

Lightlife Plant-Based Sausages and Plant-Based Breakfast Patties will also be debuting at Whole Foods stores across the US.

A range of Field Roast and Lightlife products, including Field Roast Miniature Corn Dogs, Chao Creamery dairy-free cheese, and Lightlife Smart Bacon, are already available at Whole Foods.

“Whole Foods is known for its commitment to quality, wellness and sustainability, which closely aligns with our portfolio, so we’re incredibly excited and proud to grow our partnership,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods. “Our expansion with Whole Foods furthers Greenleaf Foods’ goal of making plant-based food widely accessible across the country.”

