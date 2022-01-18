Growthwell Foods Launches HAPPIEE!, a New Plant-Based Chicken and Fish Range

Singaporean alt-meat company Growthwell Foods launches HAPPIEE!, its latest plant-based line.

Growthwell Foods, a leading Southeast Asian producer of meat alternatives, has unveiled a new product range. Called HAPPIEE!, it consists of four plant-based products — Chickiee Nuggets, Chickiee Popcorn, Fishiee Sticks, and Fishiee Patties. The chicken alternatives are made with soy, and the fish alternatives with the Southeast Asian plant konjac.

The HAPPIEE! range is manufactured at Growthwell’s new Innovation and R&D Manufacturing Centre, which is Singapore’s first fully automated large-scale production line for plant-based products. It contains one of the country’s first HME (high moisture extrusion) lines, significantly improving the texture of the new product range.

HAPPIEE! products will be available at selected FairPrice and Cold Storage outlets, as well as several restaurants in Singapore.

Expansion of Growthwell Foods

Last September, Growthwell raised $22 million in its Series A round, which it claimed was one of the largest in the Southeast Asian food tech space. At around the same time, the company announced plans to become Asia’s leading plant nutrition food tech company, with a particular focus on alt-chicken and seafood.

In July 2021, Growthwell partnered with Indoguna, a provider of conventional meat and seafood. The partnership has allowed Growthwell to expand into more hotels, cafés, and restaurants.

“As a leading manufacturer, we aim to capitalise on the growing global demand for plant-based alternatives in the areas of meat and seafood,” said Justin Chou, second-generation leader and Executive Director of Growthwell Group. “The recent Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the vulnerabilities of our food supply chains. Ultimately, Growthwell strives to be the local and regional champion in supporting the drive to achieve long-term food supply stability.”