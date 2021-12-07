Hancocks Confectionery Veganuary Vegan Sweets Selection Unveiled

Hancocks confectionery has unveiled its range of vegan sweets ahead of Veganuary 2022, with the UK’s leading wholesaler stating: “We are super proud of the huge vegan range we provide to our retailers and customers”

Featuring producers like Swedish confectionery brand BUBs, Hancocks is continuing to grow its extensive selection of vegan sweets for retailers. Other brands like Kingsway offer a huge range of vegan pick and mix favourites.

Vegan chocolate lovers are also covered in Hancock’s range with offerings from brands including Tony Chocoloney, Moo Free and Dirty Cow. Classic dispenser brand PEZ is also vegan, as well as Rowntree’s Giant Jelly Tots and Fruit Pastilles Tubes.

Vegan Sweets

Vegan confectionery has exploded in popularity in recent years and is expected to grow. As the largest confectionery wholesaler in the UK, Hancocks recently added 300 lines of vegan sweets to its 14 cash and carry stores across the UK to keep up with demand. It further expanded its vegan offerings in May, stating that the market was growing at an “exponential rate”.

“We are super proud of the huge vegan range we provide to our retailers and customers. It is great to be able to make so many vegan and non-vegan customers happy with these yummy treats,” stated Chris Smith, Marketing Communications Manager at Hancocks.

“Veganuary is a huge movement that has grown year on year. We encourage retailers to ensure they have plenty of stock to appeal to customers taking part in veganuary and at the beginning of the year, when customers may be looking for treats that adhere to their new year’s resolutions,” he added.