Haofood’s Pioneering Peanut-Based Chicken Today Launches Into Shanghai Restaurants

Haofood, a graduate of the fifth ProVeg Incubator programme, is pioneering the usage of peanut protein as a key ingredient in plant-based meat, using its own proprietary extrusion technology and formulation. Founded in 2020, the startup today announces the launch of its peanut chicken into five Shanghai restaurants, as part of its mission to make eating good food forever possible.

“We all know eating meat is less sustainable, but it’s an important part of so many traditional menus,” Haofood’s CEO, Astrid Prajogo, explains. “So plant-based meat is one one of the ways to preserve this, because we can continue our culinary heritage but also respect the Earth.”

The five restaurants using Haofood’s products to revitalise their cultures’ dishes are Green Friday (Xujiahui Station), Topolino (Changping Rd Station), STYX (Hengshan Rd Station), Wrap and Roll (Jiangsu Rd Station), and The Pawon (Yili Rd Station).

Wrap and Roll incorporates the chicken into dishes such as a mini burger, wrap and bowl. Green Friday is creating la zi ji and gong bao ji ding with peanut-based chicken made using Haofood’s products. The Pawon will serve it in Indonesian chicken dishes sate ayam, ayam rendang, and dabu-dabu grilled chicken. STYX uses the peanut chicken in Southeast Asian street food dishes such as chicken satay, chicken curry rice, chicken bites, and fusion tacos. Finally, Topolino will serve the product in a variety of Sicilian comfort foods from pizza and pasta to salads and paninis.

“We want to unite the past, present, and future,” says Prajogo. “The past being traditional menus by dedicated chefs, the future being plant-based meat, and the present being customers’ experiences today.”

Share article: share

share

share

email