Has Peperami Misread the Market? Vegerami Hits Shelves in UK

Peperami, the UK meat snack owned by US beef jerky producer Jack Link’s, has entered into the meat-free category following the launch of its Vegerami range. The snacks are aimed at the vegetarian and flexitarian market as the new meat-free snacks contain egg, rendering them unsuitable for a vegan diet.

“At 90% penetration, we are a nation of meat eaters”

After previously floating the idea of a vegan Peperami as an apparent April Fool’s Day joke, the meat snack producer has now entered the rapidly expanding meat-free snack market with its Chick’nless Bites. The April 1st marketing stunt was not the only occasion Peperami has attempted to mock plant-based eaters, as in 2020 the brand drove a van around London with: “Only one day of Veganuary to go!”, and: “No one says vegans can’t enjoy the smell of meat!”, written on the side while emitting meat smells from the van.

Although the brand now looks to have changed its tune with the Vegerami launch, it may live to regret isolating the growing UK vegan market. Vegerami Chick’nless Bites will be initially available in Tesco stores across the UK, RRP £1.

“At 90% penetration, we are a nation of meat eaters, but as the flexitarian trend gains momentum, there’s never been a better time to introduce a healthier, meat-free snack to cater to young adults and families – particularly with ‘feeling good’ cited as the key motivation for meat free choices,” Laura Trivulzio, Marketing Director of Peperami and Jack Link’s, told FoodBev Media.

“We believe our new Vegerami range will significantly contribute to category growth, as the meat-free and meat snacking categories grow side by sides,” she added.

