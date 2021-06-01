Healthy Ice Cream is Now a Thing as KIND Launches New Plant-Based KIND FROZEN Pints

KIND Healthy Snacks (KIND), known for its snack bars and subscription boxes, continues its expansion into the plant-based, frozen treat aisle with the announcement of its latest offering: KIND FROZEN™ Pints, furthering its intention to become the foremost global leader in healthy snacking.

“We tried to think differently about what we would want in a frozen treat”

KIND’s recently entered the frozen treat category with its KIND FROZEN™ Treat Bars, as one of six new categories for KIND within the past 12 months. Available at most US retailers, KIND’s Frozen Pints come in Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cherry Cashew, Coffee Hazelnut, Caramel Almond Sea Salt, Strawberry, and Pistachio flavors.

“At KIND, we’re always striving to challenge conventional wisdom and eliminate false compromises,” said Daniel Lubetzky, KIND Founder. “We tried to think differently about what we would want in a frozen treat. We discovered what was missing was an offering that tasted delicious, and delivered premium, plant-based ingredients that we can feel good about putting in our body.”

Lubetzky added, “While we’re best-known for nutrition bars most often consumed on-the-go, we’re continuing to prioritize innovation that cuts across categories and day-parts. As we look to close the taste gap in health-focused aisles and the health gap in taste-focused aisles, we will stay true to how we’ve always created new products – with an eye to elevate people’s overall experience, while adhering to our KIND Promise.”

