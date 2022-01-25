    • Heinz Partners With UK Fried Chicken Chain Absurd Bird For Plant-Based Burger

    January 25, 2022
    Absurd Bird Heinz vegan burger
    ©Absurd Bird

    Food giant Heinz has partnered with UK fried chicken chain Absurd Bird to unveil a limited-edition plant-based burger for Veganuary. The collaboration is the first of its kind between Heinz and Absurd Bird, with the vegan burger made with Heinz Beanz and Heinz Tomato Ketchup.

    Dubbed the DHOOM! Bollywood style burger, the offering features the Absurd Bird’s plant-based chicken burger, topped with refried Heinz Beanz, and a vegan brioche bun. DHOOM means ‘explosion’ in Hindi and the new vegan offering will be available at five Absurd Bird locations, including Spitalfields and Soho in London, Exeter, Leeds, and Glasgow.

    Heinz mayo salad cream
    © Heinz

    Heinz in Plant-Based 

    Multinational Heinz has long been active in the vegan sector and celebrated Veganuary 2021 by releasing an extensive vegan range, including salad cream, mayonnaise, and bean burgers. Heinz also recently launched a 100% natural plant-based baby food range across the UK and has collaborated with Channel 4 to launch the plant-based comedy series ‘Flex Kitchen’. 

