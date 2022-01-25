Heinz Partners With UK Fried Chicken Chain Absurd Bird For Plant-Based Burger

Food giant Heinz has partnered with UK fried chicken chain Absurd Bird to unveil a limited-edition plant-based burger for Veganuary. The collaboration is the first of its kind between Heinz and Absurd Bird, with the vegan burger made with Heinz Beanz and Heinz Tomato Ketchup.

Dubbed the DHOOM! Bollywood style burger, the offering features the Absurd Bird’s plant-based chicken burger, topped with refried Heinz Beanz, and a vegan brioche bun. DHOOM means ‘explosion’ in Hindi and the new vegan offering will be available at five Absurd Bird locations, including Spitalfields and Soho in London, Exeter, Leeds, and Glasgow.

Heinz in Plant-Based

Multinational Heinz has long been active in the vegan sector and celebrated Veganuary 2021 by releasing an extensive vegan range, including salad cream, mayonnaise, and bean burgers. Heinz also recently launched a 100% natural plant-based baby food range across the UK and has collaborated with Channel 4 to launch the plant-based comedy series ‘Flex Kitchen’.

Click here to display content from YouTube.

Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy. Always display content from YouTube